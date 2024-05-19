The latest round of auditions saw comedians, magicians, singers, dance acts and stunt acts take to the stage all hoping to win a place in the live shows.

During the show one act wowed Judge Bruno Tonioli more than the others after he pressed the converted Golden Buzzer.

The BGT judge pressed the buzzer for The Phoenix Boys who wowed with their impressive dance skill and also saw the audience give them a standing ovation.

However, upon pressing the button, Tonioli's excitement was a bit too much seeing him smash the buzzer and break it.

Upon releasing he had broken the button, fellow judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were all left in shock.

As Dixon exclaimed, "he's broken the buzzer!"

Later, Tonioli went on to stage and shared some emotional worlds with the BGT audience.

What acts had a Golden Buzzer in BGT 2024?





Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli and Alesha Dixon and hosts Ant and Dec have all given their golden buzzer moment in the latest series of BGT.

The ITV show saw school teacher Taryn Charles receive a golden buzzer moment from Tonioli after singing her own rendition of Aretha Franklin's iconic song (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.

Simon Cowell gave he’s buzzer moment to dance troupe CyberAgent Legit who wowed all judges and the audience, receiving a standing ovation from everyone.

Singer Sydnie Christmas got through to the live shows after wowing judge Amanda Holden with her rendition of Tomorrow from the musical Annie.

Hosts Ant and Dec were blown away by South Korean group Ssaulabi Taekwondo Troupe for their impressive stunt-filled performance.

Last but not least, Alesha Dixon pressed the golden buzzer after an emotional performance by choir Ravi’s Dream Team.