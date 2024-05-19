Here is a list of the top ten best hotels in Pembrokeshire, as rated by Tripadvisor.

10. Premier Inn Tenby Town Centre

A short walk away from three award-winning beaches, the Premier Inn located in Tenby town centre is a reliable place to spend a holiday in Pembrokeshire.

Like other Premier Inns across the UK, this hotel does a great job at providing the basics for your stay such as clean bedrooms, a flat-screen TV, and a freshly updated en-suite bathroom.

But unlike your average hotel, this Premier Inn is within easy reach of fun activities like Tenby Dinosaur Park, Manor House Wildlife Park, and Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo.

The Premier Inn based in Tenby town centre is close to three award-winning beaches. (Image: Google Maps)

9. Heywood Spa Hotel

Also based in the seaside resort of Tenby, Heywood Spa Hotel offers a combination of fabulous location and luxury accommodation.

The hotel is approximately a 20-minute walk away from Tenby North Beach and is renowned for its on-site spa facilities.

With indoor and outdoor hot tubs, heated pools, and designated relaxation areas, the Heywood Spa Hotel is probably the place you go to with your partner, without the kids.

Heywood Spa Hotel has indoor and outdoor hot tubs. (Image: Google Maps)

8. Grove of Narberth

With over 2000 reviews on Tripadvisor, Grove of Narberth is one of the most popular hotels in Pembrokeshire.

Based in the Narberth hills and surrounded by nature, this place is the perfect escape from reality.

As a five-star hotel, you will be treated to faultless bedroom suites and exquisite fine dining to match.

7. Tŷ Milford Waterfront

Tŷ Hotel opened in April 2022 and has had a positive impact on the Milford Haven community ever since.

Located next to Milford Marina, guests have a gorgeous ocean view from their rooms, an on-site gym to exercise, and free car parking available a couple of minutes from the hotel.

Furthermore, the hotel is close to numerous local shops in the area so it's ideal for tourists who are visiting Pembrokeshire for the first time.

Tŷ Milford Waterfront opened in April 2022. (Image: Google Maps)

6. Travelodge Pembroke Dock

A two-star hotel in Pembroke Dock, this Travelodge is one of the best budget-friendly options in Pembrokeshire.

For less than £100 a night, guests receive a king-sized bed, a clean bathroom, and basic tea and coffee facilities.

Pembroke Dock isn’t one of the most eye-catching parts of the county yet it’s just a 20-minute drive away from prettier places like Tenby and Saundersfoot.

The Travelodge in Pembroke Dock is a budget-friendly option. (Image: Google Maps)

5. St Brides Spa Hotel

St Brides Spa Hotel is a four-star establishment based in Saundersfoot.

The hotel is right next to Saundersfoot Beach and offers a range of top-notch spa facilities on-site.

Whether you want a manicure, pedicure, or a full body massage, everything is on offer once booked in.

Then, for dinner, there is a cliff-top restaurant where you can have delicious food and a drink of your choice while admiring the marvellous view of the ocean.

St Brides Spa Hotel offers a range of on-site spa services and facilities. (Image: Google Maps)

4. The Park Hotel Tenby

Despite only having three stars, The Park Hotel in Tenby exceeds expectations with a gorgeous view of Tenby North Beach, a sizeable outdoor swimming pool, private parking, spacious bedrooms, and warm elegant lounges.

The hotel is also near the Pembrokeshire coastal path and town centre which is suitable for travellers who want to explore the area to its fullest.

And for the perfect start to every guest’s day, traditional homemade food is served for breakfast.

The Park Hotel in Tenby has an amazing view of Tenby North Beach. (Image: Google Maps)

3. The Imperial Dragon Hotel

The Imperial Dragon only has 120 reviews on Tripadvisor yet boasts a faultless five-star rating.

Based on the edge of Saundersfoot, this is a great hotel for young families as children have access to an outdoor playground, and children’s television networks, and they can even bring their pet dog along with them.

Meanwhile, parents can make the most of their suave-looking bedrooms, breakfast buffet, and happy hour at the bar.

The Imperial Dragon Hotel has a five-star rating on Tripadvisor. (Image: Google Maps)

2. Twr y Felin Hotel

If you’re looking for a hotel with luxury accommodation, fine dining, and somewhere close to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Twr y Felin ticks all the boxes.

Located on the St Davids Peninsula, Twr y Felin Hotel is a ten-minute walk from Caerfai Bay, St Davids Cathedral, Oriel y Parc National Park Visitor Centre, and Class A Art Gallery.

A night at this hotel is not cheap. But when you have ocean views from your bedroom, a private balcony, and a concierge service, it’s worth paying extra for a pleasant stay.

Twr y Felin Hotel is located on the St Davids Peninsula. (Image: Google Maps)

1. Clydey Cottages Pembrokeshire

Clydey Cottages is ranked as the best hotel in Pembrokeshire by Tripadvisor.

Located in Boncath village, Clydey Cottages has a wide range of facilities for everyone to enjoy.

This includes an indoor heated swimming pool, sauna, spa, games room, hot tubs, and soft play and outdoor play areas for kids.

It’s more of a holiday resort than a hotel and has previously won the ‘Best Place to Stay in Wales’ award on two separate occasions.

However, for those who want to explore, there are 20 acres of shared grounds outside of the property, perfect for long, adventurous walks.

Clydey Cottages was ranked as the best hotel in Pembrokeshire by Tripadvisor. (Image: Google Maps)