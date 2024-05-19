The latest round of auditions saw comedians, magicians, singers, dance acts and stunt acts take to the stage all hoping to win a place in the live shows.

However, there was one act that left some viewers wanting to turn over from the ITV show claiming it was 'disgusting'.

ITV viewers 'disgusted' as act throws food over judges

65-year-old opera singer Natalie Choquette wowed with her voice, but it was her twist that left some viewers upset.

The singer invited the judges to the stage for a sit-down dinner but, to Simon Cowell's, Amanda Holdens, Alesha Dixon's and Bruno Tonioli's surprise, the dinner was not calm.

During her performance, Choquette ate spaghetti and meatballs and drank wine but things escalated when she threw the meal on Cowell.

Waiters then came out to pour spaghetti over the other judges but Dixon and Amanda Holden ran off before getting covered.

However, Cowell did not want the female judges to get off the hook that easily and chased them and hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly backstage in an attempt to cover them in bowls of food.

The act ended with judges being covered in a white dusting of cheese from the sky.

While the judges seemed to enjoy the act, viewers at home had mixed reactions, taking to X, formerly Twitter, to share: "Knew there was something and she's just spoilt it."

What does the winner of BGT get?





Through the years there have been 16 winners of BGT, from comedian Viggo Ven to dog act Ashleigh and Pudsey and dance group Diversity.

This year the winner of BGT will take home a prize of £250,000 and they are given the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the royal family.

In the ITV show's first three years, winners won a prize of £100,000 while the biggest winners were Ashleigh and Pudsey with a prize pot of £500,000 in 2012.