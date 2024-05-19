The increase in patrols have been put in place since April as a result of some notable spikes in reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

In the last week, the community safety enforcement officers have been completing patrols in Alway and on the Old Barn Estate.

The patrols are active from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

If you need to report anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, you can contact the council through their website.

The public are reminded that if using the app to submit a noise complaint, they should still include a recording as evidence.

The council regards this as invaluable and will strengthen any investigation considerably, where appropriate.