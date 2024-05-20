On June 6, the bravery and sacrifice of those involved will be marked by the lightning of beacons across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories.

Newport's lightning will be held at the Queen Elizabeth II playing fields in Ringland from 7.30pm, with the beacon lit at 9.15pm.

It will be followed by the reading of an international tribute.

Prior to the lighting, musical performances from a range of local groups will be taking place, with people invited to bring a picnic and a chair and join in.

Road closures on Edward German Crescent and Butterworth Close will be in place from 5.30pm to 10pm.

Access to Edward German Crescent will be available off Sterndale Bennett Close to Newman Close, Warlock Close and Tippett Close.

The annual D-Day parade and service will take place in the city centre from 11.45am from Cambrian Road.

To find out more about the events taking place across the UK to mark D-Day visit www.d-day80beacons.co.uk