This two-bedroom country property, known as Plum Tree Cottage, could be the blank canvas you have been waiting for, set in a highly desirable "wonderful" countryside location.

Located in the village of Gwehelog, just three miles from the town of Usk and in the same county, Monmouthshire, as the best place to live in Wales, Abergavenny, this property could be the ideal family home or holiday let, whatever a potential new owner may wish.

Besides having "lots of potential", the two-bedroom Plum Tree Cottage also boasts a large garden plot of 0.6 acres and could become "something special" subject to planning application, with fruit trees, hedging and lawns.

The garden and surrounding outbuildings are seen as "a real feature" of the cottage, with a range of outbuildings and double garage, currently in varying conditions, that could be transformed into extra family living areas or holiday accommodation.

The cottage is in need of "total modernisation", the ground floor consists of a living room, kitchen, sitting room, ground floor bedroom, bath and shower room, while the main bedroom can be accessed by a set of stairs.

According to the estate agent James Dean, the property is connected to mains water and electric and serviced by a septic tank for drainage.

The cottage's location is "semi-rural", offering a varied social scene with a pub and village hall that hosts regular events including cinema nights and coffee mornings.

Nearby Usk offers plenty of shopping options, including a traditional high street with boutiques, hotels, restaurants, a primary school, doctors' surgery and vets.

Not only this, but there are "good road links" with the historic border town of Monmouth being just over 11 miles away.

he town boasts excellent schools including Haberdashers independent boys and girls' schools and a recently rebuilt state of the art Monmouth Comprehensive School.

Plum Tree Cottage is currently marketed by James Dean of Abergavenny and is available for £450,000.

If you are interested or want to book a viewing, you can call the estate agent on 01873 771124