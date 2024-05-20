Pre-Loved furniture store is opening on Wednesday, May 22 at 9.15am and will be offering a wide variety of second-hand furniture.

The store will also provide a house clearance and removal service with "man and van" on offer.

Products include sofas, mirrors, beds, and tables among others, all at "great value", some of which has been advertised on their social media.

The announcement of the new store was confirmed on their official Facebook page on Monday, May 6.

The post said: "We will be selling all modern second hand furniture at great prices delivery will be available at cost on all items

"We also do house clearance and house removals pick up and drop off service also available

"Location is 5/7 Somerset Street, Abertillery (by dentist) we look forward to seeing you

"We also take donations in."

They are opening with a series of special offers for house clearances for the first month, such as £90 per van for any property within 10 miles of the shop.

Other prices for house clearances are sofa delivery and collection from £35, white goods collection from £35, IKEA pickups from £39, end of tenancy cleans from £130 and a courier service from £35.

These offers will be available until June 2024.

The team confirmed the official opening date of Wednesday by posting on Facebook on Sunday, after originally planning to open on Monday, citing "unforeseen circumstances".

The post read: "We will be open this Wednesday at 9.15 am can't wait to see you all!

"We also have a amazing grab me deal - a nine pack of three ply toilet roll, 20 extra thick black bags and a large kitchen towel £5.

"This will always be available and don't forget we have loads of chest of draws and corners sofas small furniture.

"We also do all man and van services house clearance and removals and we also deliver all our items at a small cost, so come and grab a bargain!"

Residents seem to be looking forward to the store's opening, posting comments of good luck on social media and some saying the shop is "fantastic news" for the town.