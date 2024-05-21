The University of South Wales (USW), which has a campus in Newport on Usk Way, has officially risen seven places to number 94 in the Complete Guide University Rankings for 2025.

The rankings cover all universities within the United Kingdom, and USW has recorded the second highest rise in all of Wales, only beaten by Cardiff Metropolitan University who rose eight places to number 63.

The rankings are decided within four categories: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and graduate prospects.

Each category is given a percentage rating, which is then used to calculate the overall score.

USW scored positively in all categories, with 61 per cent in entry standards, 77 per cent on student satisfaction, 66 per cent in research quality and 71 per cent on graduate prospects.

This gave the university an overall score of 56 per cent, beating both Wrexham University on 32 per cent and University of Wales Trinity Saint David at 50 per cent.

The overall ranking of number 94 marks a significant improvement from last year's official rankings, when the university fell 10 places from number 91 in 2023 to number 101 in 2024.

In each element of the ranking breakdown for 2025, the University of South Wales has either improved or maintained its current position.

Staff at the University of South Wales have put the drastic improvement down to the "hard work and commitment" of colleagues from across the university.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of South Wales, Professor Donna Whitehead, said: “We are pleased to see the University rise in the Complete University Guide rankings, which reflects the hard work and commitment of colleagues across the institution.

“It is particularly heartening to note the high levels of student satisfaction and strong graduate prospects in a number of subjects, and the increase in rankings for a range of courses.”

The other universities in Wales ranked in the following positions: