The UK’s most popular gardening event is back for 2024 as thousands are expected to visit the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
The annual event sees hundreds of keen gardens gather, bringing their plants and garden designs all hoping to catch the judge's keen eyes.
Every year, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show has a new theme and this year’s themes are: using water wisely, the joy of gardens, how to attract a younger and more diverse audience to gardening and the greenest Chelsea ever.
If you’re not able to make it to the show yourself, you can still watch all the highlights and meet many keen gardens at home with coverage on the TV.
Find out how to watch the RHS Chelsea Flower Show from home and who will be presenting the coverage.
How to watch the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show
This year, the BBC will be showing the coverage of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
The coverage will be live from the show with live commentary, expert advice as well as discussion on the latest designs and gardening innovations.
According to the BBC, coverage of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show will be:
- Sunday 19 May, 6.15pm on BBC One- 60 minute launch show.
- Monday 20 May- Friday 24 May 3.45pm on BBC One- 60-minute daily show.
- Monday 20 May- Friday 24 May 8pm on BBC Two- 60 minutes daily.
- Saturday 25 May 8pm on BBC Two- 60 minutes highlights.
- Sunday 26 May 6pm on BBC One- 60-minute look back at the week's highlights.
Who is presenting the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show?
The BBC will have the following presenters hosting the RHS Chelsea Flower Show over the next week:
- Sophie Raworth
- Joe Swift
- Nicki Chapman
- Angellica Bell
- Monty Don
- Mary Berry
- JJ Chalmers
- Chris Bavin
- Adam Frost
- Frances Tophill
- Arit Anderson
- Nick Bailey
- Carol King
- Rachel de Thame
- Toby Buckland
- James Wong
- Mark Lane
- Sue Kent
All coverage of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
