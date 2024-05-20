The 51-year-old actress is best known for playing Beth Sutherland (Tinker) on the ITV show for the last 12 years.

However, in a recent update, George shared that her acting career is at risk following two incidents related to her eyes that could leave her with vision problems.

Back in 2016, the Coronation Street star permanently lost part of her sight in her right eye following a gardening accident when a heavy knot from a piece of rope hit her in the eye.

Later, in 2022, George revealed that while driving home celebrating ex-Corrie star Katie McGlynn’s 29th birthday, her left eye began to feel ‘really weird’.

The actress has since revealed that she has been diagnosed with a condition that causes sudden vision loss in one eye, called NAION, non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy.

Previously speaking to the MailOnline, George said: “I couldn’t tell whether the lorries in front of me were merging into one, it was very frightening.”

The actress added that she ended up in A&E which saw her spend an “horrendous” week in hospital that marked the “worst experience of [her] life”.

Following scans, the ITV star was told that she had ‘nerve clusters’ and was sent home with painkillers.

George was then told that her central vision in her left eye was normal but her peripheral vision had gone.

Sharing her diagnosis, the actress said: “There’s only 11 per cent of people in the UK who have it. It’s not a heart attack or a stroke, it’s an in-between of the two.

“My doctor was dead straight with me. She said that I would never get my full sight back. The damage was done and I had to live with it.

“When it first happened I was so petrified but I can’t worry about what could or couldn’t happen, it’s no way to live. I’ve just got to get on with it.

“I’ve accepted what has happened. I’ve got my glasses and have my varifocal glasses for driving now too.”

Following her diagnosis, George shared how Coronation Street bosses had been “brilliant” and “really helpful”.