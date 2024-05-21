Bridge Vets in Brynmawr has announced it will be closing on Friday, May 31.

According to a post shared on their official Facebook page on Monday, April 29, the closure has been forced upon the company due to "vet shortages".

The company, which has a second branch that will be remaining open in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, has confirmed that the closure is only temporary.

They are aiming to support customers who are affected by this closure by accommodating them where possible at their Pontllanfraith branch, or by transferring pet history to a new practice.

The post shared to Facebook read: "Our Brynmawr practice will be temporarily closing on Friday 31st May 2024 until further notice due to vet shortages.

"After this date, all medications and diets will need to be ordered and collected from our surgery at Pontllanfraith. Pet diets, over the counter medications and pet accessories can also be ordered from our online shop which can be accessed via our website www.bridgevetcentre.co.uk with free home delivery on orders over £39. Pet Health Club discounts are also applied to these orders.

"As the wellbeing of your pet is of the utmost importance to us, we will try to accommodate all appointments requested for existing clients at our Pontllanfraith surgery.

"However, if you decide to register with another practice, please let us know and we will make the necessary arrangements to transfer your pet’s clinical history to your new practice.

"I’m sure you will appreciate that we expect our phone lines to be extra busy during this transition period so if you have any queries, please email reception.pont@bridgevetcentre.co.uk.

"If you have an existing appointment booked at our Brynmawr surgery after 31st May, please could you give us a call on 01495 226272 to make alternative arrangements or book an appointment online for our Pontllanfraith surgery.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding in this matter."

Until the closing date, the Brynmawr practice, on Worcester Street, is open 8.30am to 6pm Monday, Thursday and Friday.

The Pontllanfraith branch remains open 8.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 12pm Saturdays.

If you would like to book an appointment for the Pontllanfraith surgery in preparation for the Brynmawr practice's closure, customers can visit the website here.