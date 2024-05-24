TSS Printing and Embroidery are set to launch their second branch in Blackwood later this year, to join their successful first branch in Caerphilly.

The brainchild of founder and owner Mat Pegler, TSS is an independent professional printing and embroidery company who specialise in personalised garments, school uniforms and work wear.

Mr Pegler started the company in January 2007 to fill the gap in the market for specialist printing and embroidery clothing work.

Since its beginnings, it has expanded and the team purchased their first premises on High Street in Caerphilly a few years ago.

They also sell garment and trophy prints, and have recently developed their own sportswear brand called ActiWear.

Mr Pegler said: "The shop staff and colleagues working behind the scenes, have a passion to create and give our customers the service they deserve.

"With our ActiWear brand, teams are able to actually personally design their kits, so you really do have a kit designed for the team, by the team.

"At TSS, our slogan is 'passionate about personalisation'. This passion

gives us a reason to continue to grow.

"We love what we do and it's been great to see the business expand so much. We can't wait to open our store to the people of Blackwood."

The company has continued to grow expansively, going from one full-time member of staff to now three full-time staff and an IT specialist who works with them one day a week.

The team is looking to continue to grow, with plans to increase the workforce to match the demand in the near future.

The Blackwood branch is currently under construction and the aim is to open it up later this year.

The company's new branch address will be 179 High Street, Blackwood, NP12 1AA.

You can see some of TSS's products by visiting their social media pages or clicking on their website.

The opening hours are expected to be 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and the official opening day has yet to be announced, but will be confirmed on their social media pages at a later date.