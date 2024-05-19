The star has said he will "clear his name" over allegations of "abusive behaviour" towards the actress last year.

Amanda Abbington left the BBC ballroom show before the finale, citing "medical reasons".

It has now been reported that the broadcaster is investigating Giovanni Pernice after three of his former partners were said to have instructed lawyers.

Giovanni Pernice denies 'abusive behaviour' towards Amanda Abbington on Strictly Come Dancing

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing professional said: "To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name. Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive.

"No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all once again for your continued love and support! Giovanni."

Previously, a source close to the BBC show told The Sun how Amanda Abbington had a "terrible time" with Giovanni Pernice.

The source claimed that the actress was left "in tears" and that she tried "every avenue" to make the duo work.

They said "She desperately wanted it to work but invariably it would break down.

"An urgent medical condition eventually allowed her to quit."