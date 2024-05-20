GWENT POLICE arrested a man for drink driving and lack of insurance offences.
Officers were on patrol in the early hours and driving behind a van when it turned into a school.
The driver was arrested for drink driving after completing a blow test 103 on the roadside.
As a result, he was disqualified from driving and also found to have no insurance.
The driver was arrested and charged to court for the offences, while the van was seized.
Officers were driving behind this van in the early hours when it turned into a school entrance.— Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) May 19, 2024
Drink driving blowing 103 roadside✅
Disqualified driving✅
No insurance✅
He was arrested and charged to court for the offences.
The van was seized 🚚🚓 #T3 pic.twitter.com/BN7jJymQWz
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here