GWENT POLICE arrested a man for drink driving and lack of insurance offences. 

Officers were on patrol in the early hours and driving behind a van when it turned into a school. 

The driver was arrested for drink driving after completing a blow test 103 on the roadside. 

As a result, he was disqualified from driving and also found to have no insurance. 

The driver was arrested and charged to court for the offences, while the van was seized.