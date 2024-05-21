After opening in March, the Corn Exchange, located on the High Street in Newport, set out to work with Newport’s diverse community groups and is now offering a space for schools and communities to showcase their work and talents. Although still offering a live music space in the city centre, the team behind the venue want to help “raise aspiration amongst the city’s younger population”.

“We are so excited that Newport Transport is supporting us with our community work,” said Eleri Gray, Corn Exchange community and diversity officer, of the partnership.

Eleri Gray, community and diversity officer at Corn Exchange, and Morgan Stevens, operations director at Newport Transport (Image: The Corn Exchange)

The first event is a fundraiser for Urban Circle, where the venue claims “every penny will go back to Urban Circle to help them expand and continue the brilliant work they do”.

Nyla Webbe, Urban Circle's creative arts officer, said: “Our Youth leadership team have planned a fundraiser for young people to have a night of fun and music during half term.

“The event has kindly been funded by Newport Transport and supported by the Corn Exchange where the event will be held on May 30th, 6:30 pm- 10:30 pm.”

“Urban Circle presents 'Shutdown's Riddim and Vibes' for ages 11-16 and is hosted by young people who are currently involved with our charity to build skills, gain qualifications and promote young people's voices.

“The event will showcase artists, giving them a platform to promote their talents, Dj Coyde and YungTay, both young people from Newport.

"Tickets are £7 and are on sale on Corn Exchange website.”

A spokesperson for the Corn Exchange added that this has been facilitated by Newport Transport, and said: “Thanks to the support of Newport Transport, these events can be held at The Corn Exchange at no cost to them – I’m excited to see how many people who may not have experienced the Corn Exchange will come through our doors thanks to this support.”

Morgan Stevens, operations director at Newport Transport, said: “At Newport Transport, we are committed to serving the diverse communities in our local area, whether sports, arts, education or charities.

“By supporting community events, we aim to stay at the forefront of people's minds and enable them to choose sustainable travel when attending these events.”