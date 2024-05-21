St Cadoc's Church in Caerleon is currently undergoing a refurbishment, specialist tools being used to install under floor heating were sadly stolen between 4:30pm on Monday, May 13 and 7am on Tuesday, May 14.

News of the burglary quickly spread with many locals expressing their anger and disappointment at the church being targeted.

Refurbishment works are currently taking place at the church (Image: Reverend Sue)

Reverend Sue said: "The contractor's security railings were broken down and the West Doors of the church were open.

"This was first noticed by dog walkers at approximately 8.30pm on Monday evening. However, this was only brought to the attention of the contractors and myself early Tuesday morning.

"The two construction firms had specialist equipment including tripods and lasers for precise measurements to prepare the foundations for the under heating floor.

"There has been widespread disappointment amongst the community that the church has been targeted and great sympathy for the contractors Davlan Construction and Jupiter."

Replacement specialist equipment and tools have been sourced quickly so that the work schedule is not hampered.

Davlan Construction Team with Reverend Sue at the start of the refurbishment (Image: Reverend Sue)

The works aim to create an amazing worship and community space for the people of Caerleon.

Rev'd Sue told the Argus she has been "so touched by the comments and support from the Caerleon community".

She said: "I have been so touched by the comments and support from the Caerleon community.

"It is a wonderful place to live and serve as a priest. This incident has demonstrated how much St Cadoc's is at the heart of Caerleon and is deeply loved.

"The refurbishment of the church is a major undertaking to keep the church open for worship and community use for this and future generations.

"I am blessed that there are so many who are excited about the project and want to see this work completed on time. And it will, with God's help."

St Cadoc's Church in Caerleon (Image: Reverend Sue)

Gwent Police is urging anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of the theft of tools from St Cadoc’s Church in Caerleon on Tuesday 14 May.

"The tools are believed to have been taken between 16.30pm on Monday 13 May and 7am on Tuesday 14 May.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam, is asked to call 101 or DM us on social media quoting log reference 2400156474."