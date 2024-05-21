This marks the award-winning insurance firm, FR Ball Insurance LTD’s, fifth acquisition in two years.

The company now incorporates Howell Insurance Services Ltd of Llantwit Major, Bridgend, into its ever-growing portfolio.

Howell Insurance, known for its expertise in commercial and personal insurance, certainly bolsters the firm's capabilities.

FR Ball Insurance's success has continued as the start of this year saw the company clinch the Compliance Broker of the Year award at the Bravo Networks Conference.

This achievement was soon followed by their latest acquisition just a month later.

Previous acquisitions include Lawson D Jones Insurance Consultants of Ebbw Vale, Wessex Business Services Ltd of Overton, Export & General Ltd of Wimbledon, and a private motor and householders insurance portfolio.

Paul Wadsworth, managing director of FR Ball Insurance, said: "We welcome the team from Howell Insurance Services and the expertise they bring with them.

"We have been actively seeking to acquire traditional insurance brokers with the same business ethos and commitment to customer service, as our own."

"We have set our ambition of achieving upwards of £24 million in Group Gross Written Premium, over the next three years.

For more information about FR Ball Insurance and job opportunities, please contact Tracey Burns at tracey@frball.com.