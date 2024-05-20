A PRISON recall search has been launched to find a wanted Caerphilly man who was jailed for attempted burglary.
The force area appealing for information to locate 39-year-old Paul Williams from the Rhymney area.
Williams received a prison sentence of two years and three months for attempted burglary at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court in November 2022.
Williams has breached his licence conditions and now been recalled to prison.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to locate 39-year-old Paul Williams from the Rhymney area.
"Paul Williams, 39, has breached his licence conditions.
"Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts can call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400152584.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details."
