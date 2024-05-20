This is our shortlist of favorites, with CBD oil brands that make good on what they promise to deliver: chill vibes, relief, and wellness benefits. So, if you want to find the best of the best in the UK, let's get right into our top picks and find what works for you.

The Best UK CBD Oil Brands to Buy

#1 Blessed CBD – The Best Overall UK CBD Oil Brand

Blessed CBD sets the gold standard for CBD oil products, excelling with their magnificent range of tinctures. Whether you're a complete novice to CBD or have a few years of experience, they have oil available at 500mg, 1,000mg, and 1,800mg strengths. Each tincture is lab-tested and confirmed for safety and efficacy.

If you’re a nature lover and health freak, you’ll rejoice that Blessed CBD oils are NSF-certified and have no parabens, gluten, or GMOs. They’re vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and include the best carrier oils to give smooth taste and the desired results. Their oil tincture has zero trace THC and is compliant with UK and EU standards.

In short, Blessed CBD offers top-grade CBD oil in three strengths and uses CO2 extraction to offer a clean and pure product. Here's the downside, there aren’t any flavored products. But for those who prefer a pure, unaltered CBD experience, Blessed CBD is definitely the brand to choose!

#2 Vibes CBD – Another Leading UK CBD Oil Brand

If you're looking for high-strength CBD oil that tastes great, check out Vibes CBD! A standout in the UK CBD oil industry, with 1,000mg and 2,000mg strengths. It’s a premium blend, with Certificates of Analysis (COAs) right on their website for your review.

Vibes CBD Oil is a dream product for the health-conscious CBD head, with no traces of THC. The isolate is extracted from non-GMO hemp plants. It’s vegan-friendly, and prices are reasonable. Not an oil person? No problem—Vibes also offers CBD capsules as a convenient alternative.

Vibes CBD overshadows the UK competition with over 2,337 5-star user reviews and curates high-strength oils. Like Blessed, there are no options for flavored tinctures in the range. The higher dosage is perfect for users in need of a stronger punch. If you value purity and power, Vibes is a top-rated UK brand worth investigating on your CBD journey.

The Best US CBD Oil Brands Available in the UK

#1 JustCBD – A Premium US Provider of CBD Oil

JustCBD is a premium US CBD oil brand straight out of Orange County, one of the meccas of the cannabis revolution. This company offers a range of high-quality CBD products to tickle your senses, but they’re all full-spectrum options. So, it’s not an ideal choice for users looking for a THC-free tincture.

If you’re searching for full-spectrum oils, you get great options with JustCBD. They have four distinct formulas, ranging from 1,000mg to 3,000mg, making them a good choice for the intermediate or seasoned CBD fanatic. We like the incorporation of additional ingredients like melatonin for a sleep-based product, and the coconut oil carrier is great for people looking for an MCT-based CBD oil.

It’s a pricey brand, just like CBDfx, but that’s expected since it’s imported into the UK. However, if you’re looking for quality and potency, JustCBD is a top-rated import.

#2 CBDfx – Another Leading US CBD Oil Brand

CBDfx is the hottest US brand on the UK import market at the moment. Coming out of Colorado, CBDfx provides some of the best CBD oil products. If you like the whole shebang of the entourage effect, their full-spectrum products are definitely worth trying. They spice things up with additional cannabinoids like CBG and CBN – talk about a holistic approach!

But here’s the thing: CBDfx is huge in the USA but less widespread in the UK due to its full-spectrum options with additional cannabinoids and 0.3% THC concentration in most products. So, it’s not a great choice for those looking for a THC-free experience.

Heads up, this brand might not be the best option if you’re starting out with CBD. Its powerful products contain up to 6,000mg per bottle. But, on the other hand, if you want something potent and are okay with an ever-so-slightly higher price tag and additional cannabinoids, CBDfx might be the brand offering your CBD experience some real pizzazz.

The Rise of CBD Oil: A Tale of Two Countries

The US Scene: From Taboo to Trendy

The United States is where it all started for CBD with the introduction of “Charlotte’s Web” by the Stanley brothers. They crossbreed cannabis plants to make CBD-heavy flowers with trace amounts of THC. At the time, CBD was still illegal in the US, but that changed in 2014 with the passing of the Rohrabacher–Farr amendment in Congress. Suddenly, CBD became legal, and brands started popping up to offer oil products.

The new legislation changed the game for producers, and the 2018 update to the bill basically made CBD and THC legal in many states, amplifying the number of brands and products available to CBD-thirsty consumers. The abolishment of restrictions in regulations surrounding cannabis and hemp cultivation changed the game, blazing forward with a sweeping change in the societal acceptance of cannabis and hemp as wellness alternatives to the medications available from Big Pharma.

Across the Pond: The UK’s CBD Journey

Hopping over to the UK, the vibe was a little different. The UK came down the pike with CBD oil much later, with regulation and legal acceptance of CBD being heavily influenced by it being tied up with the European Union regulatory framework.

It wasn’t until the late 2010s that CBD oil began making serious waves in the UK market. By the time 2016 rolled around, the market was experiencing serious change. The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) declared in 2016 that CBD products designed for the medical sector could be considered medicinal products. Not only that, but this door opened the path for in-depth research and development while adding to the level of regulatory complexity involved in marketing and selling high-quality CBD products in the UK.

Quality and Innovation: CBD Oil in the US vs. UK

While the two took different paths to get to the land of Oz, both are leaders in CBD oil innovation and quality. Today, there are plenty of brands and products available from CBD brands, giving consumers more choice than ever.

Tech and Quality: No Ocean-Sized Difference

Be it the US or the UK, the quality of CBD oils is top-notch, with dozens of brands offering world-class products that satisfy the needs of CBD consumers in all categories. Extraction technology took a leap into the future with the end of solvent-based hydrocarbon extractions and fewer contaminants in the final oil products produced by leading brands.

The advent of regulation in the market improved the safety and reliability of CBD products. Suddenly, brands became interested in proving that they offered safe, effective CBD oils. Brands started partnering with third-party labs to analyze their oils. Third-party providers offered certificates of authenticity (COAs) showing the concentration of CBD, the presence of other cannabinoids like CBG and CBN, and the absence of heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants.

This approach puts the minds of consumers at peace with choosing their cannabidiol products, making it easier to determine between full-spectrum and broad-spectrum formulations. So, in this rare case, better regulation led to better product development and improved consumer demand.

While America was the pioneer of CBD oil, today, UK CBD brands offer oils and tinctures with the same level of quality and efficacy. Competition is fierce, so what do you do with a local UK brand or a US import?

Local vs. Imported: What’s the Best Pick for my CBD Oil Brand?





Choosing between US and UK brands is a personal decision, but there’s not much between them. Typically, you’ll go for US brands if you’re looking for a full-spectrum oil. US brands include additional cannabinoid profiles for some reason. UK high-quality CBD brands focus more on isolate oils with no additional CBD or cannabinoids.

Regardless of the brand you’re purchasing, you need to think about a few factors and potential benefits that might sway your purchase decision. What delivery system is important to you? Do you want a dropper or CBD spray? What is the amount of CBD in the tincture? Do you need to pass a drug test at work? Will a full-spectrum product be okay for that?

Does flavor matter to you? What flavor range is available from the brand? Do they have orange, citrus, peppermint, or berry flavors? What carrier oils, like hemp seed oil, MCT oil, or coconut oil, do they blend tinctures with? Do they offer high-strength pastes, oil concentrates, tinctures, or a mix of all three? What extraction method do they use, and do they have third-party lab testing results and a certificate of Analysis (COA) with lab reports showing non-GMO ingredients in the oil?

What’s the Deal with Wellness Claims on CBD? – The Disclaimer

While CBD oils offer countless wellness benefits, there are no proven medical studies showing they offer wellness benefits; it’s all just anecdotal evidence from users. So, there’s no guarantee CBD oil drops will stop your anxiety, improve your sleep, stop chronic pain, or cure you of any disease. No CBD products are USDA-certified, nor are they endorsed by the FDA for pain relief or wellness.

The FDA recognizes CBD oil as a supplement, available over the counter. If you’re jittery about supplementing with CBD, speak to a healthcare professional or family doctor. They’ll give you advice on how CBD might interact with your unique physiology and endocannabinoid system, and the benefits of CBD if you have a chronic disease, you’re breastfeeding, or you have an anxiety disorder.

FAQ – The Best CBD Oil in the UK

Q: Full spectrum vs. broad-spectrum CBD: What’s the difference in the types of CBD and which to choose? Does it really matter or am I overthinking it?

A: Full spectrum CBD oil products access the full band of cannabinoids in cannabis plants. But that includes THC, although at trace amounts under 0.3%. Full-spectrum products contain additional cannabinoids like CBG and CBN and terpenes to create the "entourage effect,’” for a holistic, therapeutically effective experience.

Broad-spectrum CBD isolate from hemp extract totally strips out all cannabinoids other than CBD. It’s an extract from organic hemp plants, not cannabis CBD flower. It’s the better choice for newbies to CBD oil tincture who don’t want trace amounts of THC in their system and want to embrace the full CBD effect on its own, with no extra kick for a THC-free product.

Q: What’s the difference between CBD oil and tinctures?

A: While both are popular, the key difference comes in composition and use. CBD oil is stickier, more viscous, and less user-friendly than tinctures. Unless you’re hitting directly out of a syringe, it’s challenging to work with.

Tinctures blend the oil with carrier oils like MCT oil, coconut oil, and others, which makes it easier to work with. Add the dropper contents to tea, coffee, or smoothies, or take it orally by dropping it on your tongue. Tincture is the better choice for beginners and an alternative form of CBD, compared to CBD edibles, CBD capsules, or topical products like balms and creams.

Q: Who benefits most from supplementing with CBD Oil?

A: CBD is a hot trend in supplementation right now. Influencers in every area of life, from sports to entertainment, are raving about it. Whether you’re a senior looking for better joint mobility, an athlete looking for improved recovery, or the average person looking to give your wellness and physiology a kick, CBD can help you achieve your wellness goals and improve your life with no side effects. Give it a go; like the millions of other cannabidiol users around the planet, you might just find its effects the lifestyle enhancer you’re looking for.

Q: Why go for CBD Oil over CBD gummies?

A: CBD oil offers a quick delivery in measured doses—one drop at a time. It’s useful for people who want a single dose of on-the-go CBD experience. Most gummies come with sugar as a sweetener, and that’s not great for people who are counting calories or don’t enjoy eating sweets. CBD oil gives you direct access to cannabidiol, with no artificial ingredients for a clean daily dose.