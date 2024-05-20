Nature groups are warning of a potential surge in damaging invasive non-native species.

The UK’s chief plant health officer Nicola Spence has called for beekeepers and the wider public to be increasingly vigilant to the presence of the hornet after record sightings in the country last year.

While Asian hornets pose no greater risk to human health than native hornets, they do threaten honey bees and insect pollinators.

Here’s what you should do if you see one.

People are being urged to report any Asian hornet sightings.

An app called Asian Hornet Watch was launched in 2017 and gives people the opportunity to report sightings of the insect, according to the government website.

The app can be downloaded on iOS and Android.

The Environment Department (Defra) said the species is not established in the UK yet but early trapping is fundamental to eradication efforts.

It comes as the Wildlife and Countryside Link (WCL), which represents 83 nature organisations, warned that recent flooding and warming temperatures have increased the risk of problem species already in the UK growing and spreading.

This includes Japanese Knotweed, which can cause structural damage, Giant Hogweed, with sap that can cause burns to skin, and Himalayan Balsam, which out-competes native species and increases flood risks.

The WCL said the volatile conditions have also increased the risk of new species establishing themselves in the UK, like the Red Imported Fire Ant, Chinese Mitten Crab and Chinese Mystery Snail, which are making their way across Europe.

Richard Benwell, WCL chief executive, said: “Invasive species are already one of the biggest threats to the UK environment, from smothering waterways to outcompeting native species.

“They also cause billions of pounds in damage a year to homes and businesses, and even pose risks to human health.”