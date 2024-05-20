Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the hard shoulder of junction 27 on the M4 at around 4.20pm yesterday, Sunday May 18.

No injuries were reported, according to the force.

At the time the crash caused delays in the area.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the hard shoulder of junction 27 on the M4 at around 4.20pm on Sunday 18 May.

"Officer attended along with personnel from WATOs.

"No injuries were reported."