Andrew Flecknell’s victim told her mother of his “hideous” abuse following the showing of the children’s charity PANTS programme.

The 38-year-old defendant from the Bedwas area of Caerphilly was condemned by Judge Lucy Crowther who told him: “This was a campaign of rape.”

Flecknell sexually assaulted the girl “more times than she can remember”.

MORE NEWS: Man caught with images of women having sex with dogs and horses

Clare Wilkes, prosecuting, said that the child’s mother made a victim impact statement on her behalf which she read at Cardiff Crown Court.

It stated: “This has had a massive impact on her.

“I still don’t feel as if this is real, it’s heart-breaking. This is hideous.

“She amazes me with her bravery and resilience.”

The victim was described as a “fun, caring and smart child” who could now become “upset for no reason”.

Flecknell admitted four counts of rape and three of sexual assault.

Kevin Seal representing Flecknell said: “His best mitigation is his guilty pleas and he also has no previous convictions.

“He has suffered from anxiety and depression.

“The defendant has deficiencies in his thinking.

“He knows he’s going to receive a lengthy custodial sentence and that he deserves that.”

Judge Crowther told Flecknell: “It was as a result of the PANTS class that she told her mum of what you had done.

“She told her you had put your private parts into her.

“The victim said this had happened more times than she can remember.

“It is too early to say what the future holds for her.”

The judge added: “You initially denied that you had no sexual interest in children.

“That’s nonsense because you clearly do.

“You are a paedophile and you are sexually interested in children.

“You are a dangerous offender and you don’t seem to realise what you have done.”

Flecknell will have to register as a sex offender for life.