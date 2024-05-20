South Wales Argus
Road taped off as police helicopter and large emergency presence at incident

Large emergency presence in Newport as road taped off

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Cormorant way in Duffryn, Newport has been taped by the police following an incident.
  • There is currently a large emergency presence at the scene and a police helicopter is also believed to have been in attendance.

