Victim was "squirting blood": Reports of stabbing as road taped off

- Cormorant Way in Duffryn, Newport has been taped by the police following reports of a stabbing.
- There is currently a large emergency presence at the scene and a police helicopter is also believed to have been in attendance.
- One eyewitness said he saw the victim "squirting blood like it hit a vein".
- A 32-year-old man from Newport was taken to hospital for treatment,
