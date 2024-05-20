South Wales Argus
Victim was "squirting blood": Reports of stabbing as road taped off

Live

Reports of stabbing in Newport as road taped off

Emergency
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Cormorant Way in Duffryn, Newport has been taped by the police following reports of a stabbing.
  • There is currently a large emergency presence at the scene and a police helicopter is also believed to have been in attendance.
  • One eyewitness said he saw the victim "squirting blood like it hit a vein".
  • A 32-year-old man from Newport was taken to hospital for treatment,

