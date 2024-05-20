Infected blood scandal victims await final report into worst NHS disaster

- Victims of the infected blood scandal have described feeling “emotional and nervous” as the final report into the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS is due to be published.
- The Infected Blood Inquiry will conclude on Monday after decades of “tireless” work by campaigners.
- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is widely expected to issue an apology following the publication of the report, which will lay bare the scale of the failings.
- Tens of thousands of people in the UK were infected with deadly viruses after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.
