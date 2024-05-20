Applicant Venu Kusa, of Mava Fast Food Ltd, has applied for planning permission to revise the takeaway’s opening hours “due to the consumer demand for its food”.

If the proposal is approved, it means Pepe’s could open from 11am until 3am every night.

Currently, the business operating hours are 11am-11pm.

In a supporting statement to the council’s planning department, CLC Construction Consultants said traders “require” extended opening hours “to ensure sufficient turnover is achieved to maintain the business into the future”.

Extending Pepe’s opening hours to the proposed 3am would have “no impact on any residential properties”, the consultants claimed.

CLC added that other hospitality businesses in Caerphilly town centre, including pubs and other takeaways, have permission on some days to open past the 11pm limit currently in place for Pepe’s.

“The applicant runs similar outlets elsewhere and has found that demand for its product does extend to the hours sought now for its Caerphilly outlet,” CLC said.

The application to change the opening hours is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 24/0348/NCC.