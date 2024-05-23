Owned by Sarah Arandjelovic Cream Hair and Beauty Lounge has been in the heart of Pontnewynydd for 19 years.

The salon has reopened on 2A Commercial Street, the old Fowlers Department Store, on May 11.

Looks amazing! (Image: Sarah Arandjelovic)

The salon has not openly opened a bigger salon but has added beauty and aesthetics to their services and are also set to launch The Vault Tanning Studio.

Speaking to the Argus Sarah said she is "excited to grow the business that she has loved and grown for 19 years".

She said: "I'm excited to grow the business that I have loved and grown for 19 years into a bigger more stylish salon.

"This will allow the younger stylists to have a larger space to work and grow. The future is with them so I’m excited to see them flourish.

Cream Hair and Beauty Lounge owner Sarah Arandjelovic (Image: Sarah Arandjelovic)

"Many passers-by’s have said how the salon looks like it could be in London and brightens up the town.

"Fowlers Department Store was an iconic part of Pontypool town and has been empty for many years so it’s nice to now occupy it and bring some life back into the store.

"Many people have stopped by to tell me stories of how they would shop in there when they was growing up.

"We offer all hair services from cutting, colouring to extensions.

"The beauticians offer waxing, tinting, nails, massage, spray tans and aesthetics.

Cream Hair and Beauty Lounge is located on 2A Commercial Street, Pontypool (Image: Sarah Arandjelovic)

"ESTAC Properties are the landlords. They did the amazing refit in just six weeks."

Including Sarah the hairdressers is made up of six hairdressers and three beauticians.

Cream Hair and Beauty Lounge logo (Image: Sarah Arandjelovic)

Cream Hair and Beauty Lounge opening times:

Tuesday 9:30am - 5pm

Wednesday 9:30am - 8:00pm

Thursday 9:30am - 8:00pm

Friday 9:30am - 6:00pm

Saturday 8:00am - 5:00pm

Sunday and Monday closed.