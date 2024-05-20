The incident, which took place near Cormorant Way in Duffryn, Newport, happened earlier this morning (Monday, May 20) and an alleyway was taped off by the police with no through-access.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said they received a report of "an assault in an alleyway near Cormorant Way, Newport at around 10.30am today, Monday May 20.

Police incident along Cormorant Way in Duffryn (Image: Newsquest)

"Officers attended, along with specially trained firearms officers as a precaution, and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service."

A local reporter confirmed that a scientific investigations team, along with two police cars and two police vans attended the scene.

One eyewitness in Duffryn said "I saw him with his leg slashed, squirting blood like it hit a vein. The left leg was slashed, left arm cut and the back was red as if someone had punched or kicked him repeatedly."

The victim shouted at neighbours to call for help, and said "it’s a machete".

The man from Newport, 32, was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Carl Williams, chief superintendent, said: “We understand that incidents of violence in our communities can be upsetting and unsettling, but we want to reassure residents that this is being treated as an isolated incident and do not believe there is a wider threat to members of the public.

“Our officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and we encourage anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam to contact us quoting log reference 2400164465.

“Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A section of Cormorant Way, where the incident took place down the alleyway, was closed off to the public for more than two hours while police investigated the incident.