A DRUG dealer was caught with £199,000 in cash after he was stopped in his car at McDonald's.
Mark Horrell, 42, was pulled over by police at the fast food chain’s outlet at Crossways Park in Caerphilly.
Officers seized the cash from a carrier bag and found more cash during a search of the defendant’s home, Newport Crown Court was told.
Officers also discovered he had cocaine and amphetamine with a street value in the thousands, prosecutor Jac Brown said.
Horrell, of Mill Road, Caerphilly admitted possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug and possession of criminal property.
The offences occurred on February 13.
Hywel Davies asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.
The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, jailed Horrell for 32 months.
The defendant is due to face a proceeds of crime hearing on September 23.
