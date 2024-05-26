Tarte and Co. opened on Saturday, May 11 and replaced Anna Cake Couture which closed recently.

The new stall serves various French tarts available in many different flavours such as lemon, banana, strawberry, peach, and lots more.

Owner Aziz Harache opened Massala Craft last June and was previously the head chef at Flour and Ash in Newport Market.

He was also the manager of Seven Lucky Gods, which specialises in serving Asian food.

Tarte & Co opened in Newport Market on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Aziz Harache (Image: Aziz Harache)He told the South Wales Argus that it was great to open a second business in Newport.

He said: “Massala Craft is doing great, and when Anna Cake Couture closed, I saw the opportunity to have another stall in the market.

“I like Newport Market and I know the people; I am excited to bring a bit of Paris back to Newport with the French tarts.

“I thought we have the cheesecake guy doing savouries, so why not have something cold, sweet and light to choose from in the market.”

Mr Harche is also the owner of La Rustica, a successful Indian stall in Barry Goodshed’s which serves traditional pizza and pasta.

Tarts come in all flavours, Lemon Meringue (L), Pistachio, Chocolate, Caramel & Banana and Peach. Picture: Azia Harache (Image: Azia Harache)He believes that Tarte & Co has been met with positivity from shoppers in Newport.

He added: “It has been a successful week, people seem happy and good about the tastes, so I feel good and happy about how the first week has gone.

“It is a lot easier opening a new business in the same place as Massala Craft, instead of in a different city and staff can help each other.

“Next week I plan to introduce a New York roll to the menu, which is a circular croissant with a topping inside.”

The tarts at Tarte & Co are priced at £4 each, with the option to buy a box of four tarts for £15.

Lemon Almond (L), Mixed Berry, Strawberry tart and Lemon Pistachio. Picture: Aziz Harache (Image: Aziz Harache)Opening hours are Wednesday to Saturday 12 pm to 8 pm and Sunday 11 am to 3.30 pm.

Mr Harche is also due to celebrate the upcoming first anniversary of Massala Craft, which opened in Newport Market last June.