This is just under half of the money that is in the presiding members fund as it stood at the end of December.

At Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council annual meeting on Thursday, May 23 councillors will receive a report recommending that 13 organisations received donations from the fund.

The largest donation of £2,381 is set to go to the Blaenau Gwent food bank.

The council agreed to set up the fund in May 2022 and that it would receive wages that Blaenau Gwent Councillors wish to give up.

At the time councillors were unhappy that they were being forced to receive a wage increase while the cost-of-living crisis was causing pain to many Blaenau Gwent residents.

The Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales (IRPW) set councillor’s wages.

Councils have no choice but to pay the salary and councillors can write to the head of finance at their local authority to say if they want to “forego” part of their wages.

The report said: “The total contributions to the fund is £12,588.15, with initial awards totalling £6,594.23 agreed by council in January.

“The balance remaining is £5,993.92; this report considers a further tranche of awards. ”

The organisations that are set to receive the funding are:

£600 – Mile Field Allotment Association, Georgetown.

£472.94 – Blaenau Gwent Heritage Forum / Book Publication.

£500 – Bedwellty Pits Public Seating.

£300 – Kids R Us / Vulnerable Adults project.

£200 – Cymru Creations.

£200 – Gymfinity.

£200 – Georgetown Community Centre / Food Bank.

£325 – Beaufort Hill Primary School / Welsh in the Play Yard.

£325 – Glyncoed Primary School / Outdoor Learning

£204.84 – Georgetown Primary School.

£204.84 – Kids R Us.

£80 – Community Interest Company Nantyglo for the establishment of a garden and growing space around Attlee Road.

£2,381.30 Blaenau Gwent Food Bank.