David Sisman, 21, is accused of murdering Lee Crewe in Newport last week.

The deceased was found unresponsive with serious injuries on Chepstow Road on Tuesday, May 14.

Sisman, of Hubert Road, St Julians, Newport was remanded in custody after appearing in the dock at the city’s magistrates’ court today.

The defendant is due to appear at the crown court later this week on Wednesday, May 22.

Mr Crewe’s family said in a tribute: "Lee was lovely inside and out. He had an infectious personality that always lit up a room.

"We’ll always have an unbreakable bond and he’ll always be in our thoughts.

"Until we meet again our darling son."