The documentary will explore how our European neighbours grow old gracefully and make their years ahead their best yet.

The series will be available to watch in three parts and will see self-proclaimed “well and truly middle-aged” Paddy and “soon to be fifty’’ Chris go on a mission to explore the secrets to living a long and full life.

The two friends will be meeting some of the healthiest, happiest, not to mention ‘well -preserved’ and long-lived people alive.

Along the way, they will be getting under the skin of each country they visit as well as doing plenty of soul searching.

Paddy McGuinness has already shared some pictures from their time in Sweden together.

The pair will travel to Sweden, Greece and Switzerland for the new series made by BBC Studios Factual Entertainment Productions.

How to watch the new series with Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris

The new travel series will air on BBC One and iPlayer and currently has the working title of Paddy and Chris: Road Trippin’.

Paddy said: “I'm very much looking forward to getting back on the road with Chris Harris. Not so much looking forward to sharing a confined space with him. He doesn't believe in deodorant. On the plus side he’ll give me something to laugh at along the way. Bring it on!”

Chris said: “Paddy’s idea of long-haul travel is driving from Bolton to Blackpool, so this European road-trip should be a real eye-opener for both of us.

“When we’re finished debating the merits of literally everything we encounter, viewers will hopefully take something rewarding away from our deep-dive into the secrets of human longevity - but I’m just hoping my interest in the subject doesn’t dwindle as each mile goes by in Paddy’s company!”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, says: “Paddy and Chris are packing their bags and heading off to Europe in this exciting new adventure.

“The pair will explore different countries, cultures, and people and will also be trying to discover the secrets to living a long and fulfilling life.

“They will be trying their very best to embrace these new experiences all whilst of course having a good laugh along the way too, bon voyage chaps!.”

Kat Lennox, BBC Studios Creative Director Factual Entertainment, says: “Paddy and Chris’ on screen chemistry has always been a favourite amongst audiences and we’re so excited to be bringing more of an insight into their friendship through this adventure of a lifetime.

“With plenty of bants along the way, of course, it’s certainly going to be entertaining!”