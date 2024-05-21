CAITLIN MCINERNEY, 23, of Gaer Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on October 15, 2023.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

DAFYDD PRICE, 23, of The Shires, Gilwern, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for three years after pleading guilty to drink driving with 109 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Fairhome on February 22.

He was fined £250 and must pay a £100 surcharge and £85 costs.

MORE NEWS: Man appears in court charged with murder of much-loved son

JOSHUA LEWIS, 24, of Greenfield Street, New Tredegar, Caerphilly must pay £502 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of driving without due care and attention on the A469 on August 5, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with four points.

SAMI NASR, 45, of Brigantine Drive, Newport must pay £583 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 17, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with four points.

KELLY MORGAN, 41, of Merthyr Road, Abergavenny was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to drink driving with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 27.

REBECCA JOHN, 36, of Hendre, Newtown, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONSTANTIN SORIN GIUGLEA, 46, of Penylan Close, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARVEL RUVIMBO CHIGAMA, 38, of Rosslyn Road, Newport must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on October 14, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

PREDA DANIEL, 31, of Mill Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.