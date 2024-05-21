Vue Cwmbran has a host of animated adventures and magical moments lined up for families this May half term.

Family comedy IF, penned and directed by John Krasinski, will breathe life into peculiar imaginary friends from May 17.

The narrative follows a young girl who endeavours to connect vivid, whimsical imaginary friends with their respective children.

May 24 witnesses the much-loved, lasagne-eating Garfield returning in The Garfield Movie.

Garfield, voiced by Chris Pratt of Super Mario Bros. fame, is forced to abandon his comfortable life when unexpected circumstances lead to a reunion with his father, the scruffy streetwise cat Vic.

The film involves a riveting heist spun with hilarity against a backdrop of the wild.

Vue Cwmbran also brings a touch of magical nostalgia as the wizard saga of Harry Potter returns to mark the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban.

The fascinating third instalment of the timeless fantasy series reintroduces audiences to Harry, Ron, Hermione, and their fellow magical characters in the Wizarding World.

There will also be screenings of Migration and Butterfly Tale which will be shown each day during half term at 10am.

Charlie McLeod, general manager at Vue Cwmbran, said: "We've got a great selection of new films and big screen entertainment on show this half term, offering a perfect way to enjoy quality family time this May.

"With film screenings from just £4.99, the big screen experience at Vue is the perfect treat during the half term break.

"Even better, our Vue Mini Mornings at 10am will continue to show the latest kids' films at just £2.49 a ticket if purchased online and £3.49 in venue.

"Parents and children can come along, immerse themselves in great stories and switch off."

Tickets are available at the My Vue website.