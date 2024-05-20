Colin and Janet Smith were among dozens of families of victims who were awaiting the final publication of the report into the Infected Blood Inquiry at 12.30pm on Monday.

The report has revealed that some children with conditions such as haemophilia were used as "objects of research" and that the government had lied about the treatment and availability of safer treatment.

Within the report, it has also come to light that the UK government were aware of the increased risks of using imported blood products, and of using a large pool of donors, but carried on with their process, believing that "doctors know best".

The report has brought many truths to light, with the Smiths relieved people realise we weren't lying (Image: Smith family)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued an apology in the House of Commons on Monday evening. The Welsh Government also issued an apology, although the scandal pre-dates devolved government in Wales.

Colin and Janet Smith, whose son Colin was only seven when he died from AIDS contracted from the infected blood product Factor VIII in 1990, say they have "finally got justice" for their son after fighting for more than 30 years.

Mr Smith was "over the moon" at the report's revelations.

He said: "We are completely relieved because finally people realise we weren't lying, it was the government doing that. They had been destroying documents and denying the facts.

"It's been really nice to finally have someone really listen to us instead of classing us as delusional.

"Everything we have fought for over the last 34 years - even 40 for some - has finally been proven, so we feel vindicated."

Colin and Janet Smith have finally 'got justice' after fighting for 34 years (Image: Smith family)

Mr and Mrs Smith will now be able "to sleep that bit easier" knowing everything went well and they got the result they knew they deserved.

Mr Smith added: "It's been a real tough old road, but we finally got there. What we couldn't do all those years ago we've done now.

"The government knew it was happening and wouldn't stop it - but all that lying and destroying of evidence is now out in the open. We finally got what we wanted."

Despite the overwhelming feeling of relief, it was noted that it was a "traumatic experience" for many, reliving memories of losing their loved ones in such a "tragic way".

The couple thanked the staff, in particular inquiry chair Sir Brian Langstaff, who has committed to ensuring the government stick to their promise of getting on with the compensation.

Mr Smith also couldn't thank Labour MPs Diana Johnson (Hull North) and Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East, for their "phenomenal work" over the last few years, and now believes all the signals are "pointing in the right direction".

Ms Morden said the report "laid bare the bitter truth" that the scandal was "no accident" as the government knew the risks.

Newport East MP Jessica Morden celebrates the report with the Smiths and other families (Image: Office of Jessica Morden)She added that they "chose to ignore warnings and concerns" costing families the lives of many loved ones.

She concluded: "Today is for Colin, Bill and their families who’ve fought so hard. Both the Smith family from Alway, and Lin Ashcroft from Undy have fought long, dignified campaigns and today they started to see the justice and recognition they deserve for their loved ones.

"I'll be working with fellow MPs to make sure the government actions the recommendations of the report as soon as possible."

Upon being asked what's next for the family now this fight is over, Mr Smith said: "We'll go and see Colin's grave and tell him that we did it - we finally got justice for him."