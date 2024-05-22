Carl Morgan, 45, of Tenby Lane, Thornwell, Chepstow was caught by police when he was more than three times the legal limit.

The defendant pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Leechpool Holdings, Portskewett, near Caldicot.

Morgan was in a Vauxhall Corsa when the offence took place on March 25, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

MORE NEWS: Man appears in court charged with murder of much-loved son

He was jailed for 16 weeks.

The defendant was banned from driving for four years and must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.