A MAN has been jailed after he racked up his fifth drink-driving conviction
Carl Morgan, 45, of Tenby Lane, Thornwell, Chepstow was caught by police when he was more than three times the legal limit.
The defendant pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Leechpool Holdings, Portskewett, near Caldicot.
Morgan was in a Vauxhall Corsa when the offence took place on March 25, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
He was jailed for 16 weeks.
The defendant was banned from driving for four years and must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
