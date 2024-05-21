Man taken to hospital as road partially blocked both ways

- The A4042 is partially blocked both ways due to a crash, this is affecting traffic between Abergavenny and Cwmbran.
- There is queueing traffic both ways from Green Court Turn Off to Nant-y-derry Turn Off.
- The crash involved two cars and a 63-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Live
