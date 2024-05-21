South Wales Argus
Man taken to hospital as road partially blocked both ways

A4042 Monmouthshire partially blocked due to crash

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The A4042 is partially blocked both ways due to a crash, this is affecting traffic between Abergavenny and Cwmbran.
  • There is queueing traffic both ways from Green Court Turn Off to Nant-y-derry Turn Off.
  • The crash involved two cars and a 63-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

