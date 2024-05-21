Air ambulance at scene of crash as road closed

Live Emergency services at scene of Blaenavon crash Emergency Traffic Blaenavon By Lauran O'Toole Share The emergency services are dealing with a crash on Cwmavon Road, Blaenavon The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here