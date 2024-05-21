South Wales Argus
Air ambulance at scene of crash as road closed

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The emergency services are dealing with a crash on Cwmavon Road, Blaenavon
  • The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

