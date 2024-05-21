Police incident closes road in both directions

Live Police incident closes A467 in Abercarn in both directions Emergency Traffic Caerphilly By Lauran O'Toole Share The A467 in Abercarn is currently closed in both directions due to a police incident. There is queueing traffic on the A467 both ways. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
