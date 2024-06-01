This dedication extends beyond the café walls. Esquires takes pride in using 100% organic and Fairtrade coffee beans. These beans are not only delicious but are also grown using traditional methods that are kinder to the environment. Additionally, Esquires ensures fair wages for the farmers who grow these beans, reflecting their commitment to ethical practices throughout the supply chain.

But coffee is just the beginning. Esquires offers a vast selection of beverages to suit every taste, from invigorating espressos to ethically sourced loose-leaf teas, real fruit smoothies, milkshakes and frappés.

Their menu caters to a variety of dietary needs and preferences, offering quick bites and leisurely meals, along with an array of cakes and sweet treats. Esquires prepares their breakfast, brunch and deli items fresh in-house, ensuring the highest quality.

Their welcoming atmosphere and friendly service create a space where customers can relax, recharge and meet with friends and colleagues, or simply enjoy a moment of peace.

Esquires also has a loyalty programme and offers a 10% discount for students and holders of a Blue Light Card.

Esquires Coffee is open seven days a week. The Newport outlet can be found at: Unit 1A Lakeside Drive, Coedkernew, Marshfield, Newport, NP10 8BB.

Elsewhere in Wales there’s an Esquires Coffee outlet based at Castle Court Shopping Centre (CF83 1SN) near Caerphilly Castle. Plus, doors will soon open at yet another Wales location in Cardiff, Mermaid Quay.

