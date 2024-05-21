Officers are currently in the area of Wyebank Way in Tutshill, Chepstow following concerns for the welfare of a man.

Police were called at 6.35pm yesterday, Monday May 20 with a report that a man had fallen into the River Wye and not resurfaced.

Searches are currently taking place (Image: Marcus Hobbs)

Chepstow, Penarth and Portishead coastguard teams have all been involved, along with the Severn Area Rescue Association and a rescue helicopter.

Officers are currently in the area of Wyebank Way in Tutshill, Chepstow (Image: Marcus Hobbs)

"Searches are currently taking place along with colleagues from Gwent Police, the Coastguard and National Police Air Service.

"Emergency services remain at the scene."

The incident is ongoing (Image: Marcus Hobbs)