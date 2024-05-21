A SEARCH is under way after a man was seen falling into the River Wye in Chepstow.
Officers are currently in the area of Wyebank Way in Tutshill, Chepstow following concerns for the welfare of a man.
Police were called at 6.35pm yesterday, Monday May 20 with a report that a man had fallen into the River Wye and not resurfaced.
Chepstow, Penarth and Portishead coastguard teams have all been involved, along with the Severn Area Rescue Association and a rescue helicopter.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "Officers are currently in the area of Wyebank Way in Tutshill, Chepstow following concerns for the welfare of a man.
"Police were called at 6.35pm yesterday (Monday 20 May) with a report that a man had fallen into the River Wye and not resurfaced.
"Searches are currently taking place along with colleagues from Gwent Police, the Coastguard and National Police Air Service.
"Emergency services remain at the scene."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here