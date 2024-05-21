Rhian Templeton, 50, burned suits, shirts, coats and trainers after she built a bonfire at the former matrimonial home in Raglan, Monmouthshire.

The defendant then sent a photograph to her former partner of the blaze which destroyed the items valued at around £900, prosecutor Jenny Yeo said.

“This was a revenge attack,” she told Cardiff Crown Court.

“The defendant set fire to her former husband’s clothing after becoming aware through a number of telephone calls that he had started a relationship with her sister-in-law.

“There was high culpability, the bonfire would have to have been prepared and there would have been time for reflection.

“It was a revenge attack and she would have known that the property would have been completely destroyed in the fire.

“It’s clearly had an impact on the complainant.”

The victim described being “shocked” when he received the picture.

He added: “She knew some of the clothing was of sentimental value to me and she still destroyed my stuff.”

The former couple are currently going through a “torturous” divorce.

Former community safety warden Templeton, of Elms Road, Raglan was found guilty of arson by a jury following a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

The offence took place nearly three years ago on May 31, 2021.

The couple had separated in September 2019.

Templeton has no previous convictions.

Hilary Roberts representing the mother-of-four said: “This is not a custody case.

“It was a spontaneous act after she’d received the shattering news that her husband had started an affair with her sister-in-law and best friend.

“That was a trigger point.

“This was a bonfire in the back garden.

“It could be regarded as a spiteful act.”

The judge, Recorder Victoria Hillier, told ex-soldier Templeton: “This was an act of stupidity.”

The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

She must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Templeton will also have to pay £150 towards prosecution costs and a £95 victim surcharge.