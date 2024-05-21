The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning due to thunderstorms which will be in place across most of Wales from 12pm to 9pm on Tuesday (May 21).

The thunderstorms are likely to cause flooding, travel disruptions, loss of power and damage to buildings.

The weather warning will affect all of South Wales including Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across South Wales due to thunderstorms which could cause disruptions and flooding.

The thunderstorms associated with the yellow weather warning are also set to cause:

Spray and sudden flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Delays and cancellations to train and bus services as a result of flooding and lightning strikes

Power cuts and disruptions to other services

Flooding

Damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon across parts of southwest England, Wales and the West Midlands before slowly dying out during the evening.

"Many places will miss the worst, but where they do develop, some slow-moving and intense downpours are possible, giving accumulations of 20-30 mm in around 1 hour, and a lower likelihood of 40-50 mm in 2-3 hours in a few locations.

"Frequent lightning strikes and hail are also possible."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by yellow weather warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Gwynedd

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

The yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office is set to impact most of Wales. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning and thunderstorms in South Wales

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risks it poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Prepare to protect your property and people from injury.

"Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car).

"Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across South Wales from 12pm to 9pm on Tuesday, May 21.