Ocean Colour Scene, one of the UK's celebrated rock bands, is set to perform at the DEPOT in Cardiff on June 1.

Fans can look forward to an eventful evening with the rock band performing their biggest hits including The Riverboat Song, The Circle, and The Day We Caught the Train.

Ocean Colour Scene, known for their unique mix of rock, Britpop, and psychedelic influences, have won over audiences worldwide during their 35-year career.

With chart-topping singles and highly praised albums, they have solidified their spot in music history.

The band emerged in Birmingham in 1989, spending six years refining their sound.

They then rose to prominence at the peak of the Britpop craze with a series of three Top 5 albums and nine consecutive Top 20 hit singles starting with 1996's The Riverboat Song.

Among their accolades, they shared the stage with Oasis at their monumental Knebworth shows in 1996 and led the biggest-ever arena tour by a UK band two years later.

Their success stems from great songs that connected with the public, backed by their memorable style.

Shaping their music on the masters of soul, folk and blues who initially inspired them, Ocean Colour Scene's much-touted live performances have only strengthened the bond between the band and their dedicated fans.

Each live performance functions as a collective expression of optimism and joy, highlighted by life-affirming sing-alongs.

The DEPOT concert on June 1 will feature Welsh alt-rocker Trampolene as the supporting act.

Tickets can be purchased from the band’s official website and DEPOT's site.