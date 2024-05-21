As of September 17, the majority of residential roads throughout the country changed from 30mph to 20mph.

That was, according to the Welsh Government, to help 'save lives'.

The change was been met with anger and frustration with a petition opposing it collecting 469,571 signatures, making it the most signed petition in Senedd history.

Any petition that gathers over 10,000 signatures must be considered by the Petitions Committee for a debate.

The petition closed on March 13 and the Senedd Business Committee announced that the debate had been formally listed to take place in the Senedd in Cardiff Bay on Wednesday, May 22.

Looking ahead to the upcoming debate, Natasha Asghar MS, Shadow Transport Minister, said: “Labour’s barmy 20mph speed limit sadly looks like it is here to stay and regardless of Labour’s recent PR tour claiming things will change it is apparent that nothing will change.

“That is why tomorrow, I look forward to standing up for the people of Wales in the Senedd when the 20mph speed limit petition, that has reached nearly half a million signatures, will be debated.

“The Welsh Conservatives have been clear from the very beginning; we would scrap Labour’s 20mph speed limit and get Wales moving again.”

Also Commenting, Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “The people of Wales have made clear that they want Labour’s 20mph policy scrapped, and the Welsh Conservatives are the only party unequivocally committed to scrapping it.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "The Cabinet Secretary has set out his three phase plan for 20mph: a national listening programme, working in partnership with local government, and the supporting them to make changes.

"Building from the consensus that lower speeds are right around schools, hospitals, and in built-up residential areas the Cabinet Secretary has been busy engaging with the widest possible range of voices on 20mph.

"As part of that ongoing dialogue, the Cabinet Secretary recently met with the transport leads for both Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Conservatives."