THE FIRE service has rushed to put out a vehicle fire on the A449 in Monmouthshire.
Gwent Police received a report of a vehicle fire on the A449 near Raglan at around 6pm yesterday, on Monday May 20.
Officers attended, along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
No injuries were reported, according to the force.
At the time there was long delays in the area.
