Jamie Laver, who has the word 'mum' tattooed on his left wrist, is wanted in connection with an assault in Bristol.

The 29-year-old is known to use the train network and has other tattoos on his left knee, chest and both arms.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short dark brown hair.

Jamie Laver is wanted by the police (Image: Avon and Somerset Police)

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We're asking for the public's help to locate Jamie Laver who is wanted in connection with an assault.

"The 29-year-old has links to the Broadmead in Bristol and Cardiff.

"If you know where he is, please call 999 and quote reference 5223257505 or call 101 with other information."