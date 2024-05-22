Michelle Taylor opened Captivating Crafts in Cwmbran Marketplace on April 26, 2024.

Along with her daughter Ms Taylor enjoys making handmade items and opened the store in a bid to sell "handmade items at a reasonable price".

Outside Captivating Crafts (Image: Michelle Taylor)

She said: "I'm a people person and enjoy chatting, I find we don't communicate really these days and its nice just to have a chat face to face.

"I'm selling handmade crocheted items, made by my daughter, this in its self has been a challenge making sure everything has been tested to UKCA regulations. All item have been logged and a record needs to be kept.

Michelle in her new store (Image: Michelle Taylor)

"I also sell item handmade book markers, pencil cases, dog/cat bandana's, dog poo bag carriers, water bottle holders and key fobs.

"I have also brought in tote bags and sandwich bags for children and adults."

Ms Taylor admitted the first month of business has been quiet but is hoping over time more people will hear and visit her lovely store.

Captivating Crafts is also set to start workshops so people can learn how to make beautiful handmade items.

Captivating Crafts is to start workshops (Image: Michelle Taylor)

She said: "The market used to be a place to chat and meet up and hopefully there will be a lot more traders to come.

"I would like to say the traders already in Cwmbran Market place have been so welcoming and helpful it is a great community.

"We are hoping to do workshops in the unit helping individuals with a variety of mental health to enjoy time out and to learn a skill as well."

The store sells a variety of handmade items (Image: Michelle Taylor)