Here are the top three according to Trip Advisor reviews.

1. Holy Cheesus, 6 Clytha Park Road, Newport.

Rates a 5.0 from 95 reviews.

One reviewer Paul B said: "Holy Cheesus in Newport is seriously amazing. The place has this cool vibe, and the grilled cheese sandwiches are like, next-level good.

"I'm not a food expert, but the flavors are just perfect – it's like they know the secret to making the best comfort food ever. The people working there are super nice too. If you're into grilled cheese or just want a really tasty meal, Holy Cheesus is the spot. Five stars, no doubt!"

2. The Vanilla Pod Coffee Bar, Number 2 Lakeside Drive, Newport

Rates 4.5 from 173 reviews.

Luisa aj said: "I’ve been to the Vanilla Pod lots of times and have never been disappointed. The food and the service there are second to none. The lovely lady who served us really went out of her way to make sure we enjoyed our food and had a good experience. Our breakfasts were delicious and the atmosphere was fantastic. My favourite local cafe!"

3. Bar Piazza, 15 John Frost Square, Newport

Rated 5.0 from 96 reviews

Mary S said: "My friends talk about how much they enjoy lunch at Bar Piazza; in John Frost Square so today I joined them.

"They are right... It's just so relaxed. Italians, Antonio, Rosie and staff member Jamie welcomed us with big smiles. The lunches are delicious; so reasonable and served by Rosie with care and attention to detail. The chicken in my salad and mayonnaise sandwiches was so yummy. I will definitely put it on my regular Tuesday lunch date. It was nice to be greeted so pleasantly."

* Ratings were correct on May 21, 2024. We searched for "sandwich shops in Newport" and these were the three top rated at the time.